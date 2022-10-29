AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $52.79, but opened at $59.74. AMERISAFE shares last traded at $58.07, with a volume of 339 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.31 per share. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 2.1%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AMERISAFE Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.24.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.89 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERISAFE

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 417.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1,597.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 378.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Stories

