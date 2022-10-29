Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Down 19.3% in October

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Amesite Trading Down 3.8 %

AMST opened at $0.23 on Friday. Amesite has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amesite stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) by 295.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Amesite worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

