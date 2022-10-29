Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Short Interest Update

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 5,800,000 shares. Approximately 21.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $20,559,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,075,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,956,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,284,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,925,000. Institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMLX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $36.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $38.76.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

