Analysts Set Expectations for Insmed Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insmed in a report released on Tuesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.24) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.18). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($3.38) per share.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 188.04%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insmed Trading Up 3.1 %

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INSM. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Insmed to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

INSM stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. Insmed has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $6,035,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 8,961.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 803,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 794,864 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,948,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after acquiring an additional 635,177 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 784,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after acquiring an additional 624,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,222,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,910,000 after acquiring an additional 364,362 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,044,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,602,000 after acquiring an additional 242,612 shares during the period.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.