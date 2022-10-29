Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angion Biomedica

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $1.00 on Friday. Angion Biomedica has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Angion Biomedica ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a negative net margin of 81.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

