Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up to $47.22

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.22, but opened at $50.51. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $49.91, with a volume of 19,734 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €58.00 ($59.18) to €56.00 ($57.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($79.59) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.59.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,317 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 308,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after buying an additional 26,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 27,282 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
