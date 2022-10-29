Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up to $47.22

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.22, but opened at $50.51. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $49.91, with a volume of 19,734 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €58.00 ($59.18) to €56.00 ($57.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($79.59) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.59.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,317 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 308,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after buying an additional 26,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 27,282 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

