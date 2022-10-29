ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Update

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 670,700 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

ANIP stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $678.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Insider Activity

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $477,593.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

