Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,800 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the September 30th total of 525,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Anixa Biosciences Trading Down 0.7 %

ANIX opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. Anixa Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $167.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 605,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

