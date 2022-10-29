Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 138.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AM. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 18.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 355,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 7.7% in the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 2,106,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 20.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.49 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.46.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $231.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AM. TheStreet cut Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

