Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Securities from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.57% from the company’s current price.

AR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Shares of AR stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Antero Resources has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $48.80.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Antero Resources by 57.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 32.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,150 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 32,150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 43.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 159.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,459,114 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,547,000 after acquiring an additional 897,705 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

