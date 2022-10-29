Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.00

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 18324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $903.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.19). Anywhere Real Estate had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Anywhere Real Estate news, EVP Nashira W. Layade sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $44,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,410.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

