Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.8% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 152,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,173 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 378,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $51,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.