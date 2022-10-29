Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.0% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.80. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

