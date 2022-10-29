Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,173 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.1% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 5.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 64,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Apple by 3.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,176,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $377,816,000 after purchasing an additional 74,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,502,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,024,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.49 and a 200-day moving average of $151.80. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

