Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,400,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.1% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings in Apple were worth $464,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 91,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,198 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 136,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.74 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

