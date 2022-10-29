Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 384,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.7% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Apple by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after buying an additional 9,354,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

Shares of AAPL opened at $155.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.49 and its 200-day moving average is $151.80. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

