Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $56.68 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,446,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,470,000 after acquiring an additional 512,832 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5,587.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 35,179 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

