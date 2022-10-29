Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CEO Sells $28,014,000.00 in Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $94.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 70.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

