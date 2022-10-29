Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Up to $108.97

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $108.97, but opened at $116.70. Arista Networks shares last traded at $119.89, with a volume of 68,591 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average is $111.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.
In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $116,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,126.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,569 shares of company stock valued at $32,313,351 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 66.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 231.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,343,000 after buying an additional 676,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 596.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,594,000 after buying an additional 672,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,917,000 after buying an additional 610,950 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,652,000 after buying an additional 553,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
