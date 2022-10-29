Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Up to $108.97

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $108.97, but opened at $116.70. Arista Networks shares last traded at $119.89, with a volume of 68,591 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average is $111.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $116,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,126.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,569 shares of company stock valued at $32,313,351 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 66.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 231.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,343,000 after buying an additional 676,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 596.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,594,000 after buying an additional 672,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,917,000 after buying an additional 610,950 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,652,000 after buying an additional 553,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

