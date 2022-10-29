Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AWI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.44.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.65. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 8.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 420,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $8,842,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

