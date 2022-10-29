Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) PT Lowered to $100.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.44.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

AWI opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.65. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,750,000 after purchasing an additional 575,715 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $33,129,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 39.8% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,244,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,046,000 after purchasing an additional 354,499 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 29.7% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,331,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,812,000 after purchasing an additional 304,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $21,917,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

