ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 116.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 28,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 71,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

ASX opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

