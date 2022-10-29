Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of AIZ opened at $134.69 on Wednesday. Assurant has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.10 and a 200-day moving average of $168.16.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Assurant by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Assurant by 22.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Assurant by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 12.2% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Assurant by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 182,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

