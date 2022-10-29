Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

