AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a £125 ($151.04) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £120 ($145.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. set a £120 ($145.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £107.86 ($130.33).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.7 %

LON:AZN opened at £101.24 ($122.33) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is £102.44 and its 200-day moving average is £104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a 52 week high of £115.40 ($139.44). The firm has a market cap of £156.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -172.18.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.