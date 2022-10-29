Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Up to $195.22

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $195.22, but opened at $204.89. Atlassian shares last traded at $198.25, with a volume of 13,805 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.42.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.76. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,140 shares of company stock worth $17,932,108. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.