AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,079 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AtriCure by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after buying an additional 427,792 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,627,000 after purchasing an additional 359,823 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,059,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 598,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,310,000 after purchasing an additional 100,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 298,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 76,765 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

AtriCure stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.24. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.45.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $84.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $229,168.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

