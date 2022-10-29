Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) CFO Jeffery Strickland Sells 1,000 Shares

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ATRI opened at $601.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $629.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.26. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $542.10 and a 12 month high of $805.62.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $2.15 dividend. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Atrion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Atrion during the first quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atrion during the first quarter worth $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Atrion during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Atrion by 19.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

