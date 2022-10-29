Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ADP. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.73.

ADP stock opened at $242.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

