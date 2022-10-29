AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given New $2,100.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2023 earnings at $26.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $141.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,407.13.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,543.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,216.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2,145.31. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,554.67.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $35.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 125.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.