Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 385.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Avangrid by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Avangrid by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Avangrid by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Avangrid by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 25,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho raised Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

AGR opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $53.28.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 75.86%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

