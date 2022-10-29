Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised Avangrid from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Avangrid stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. Avangrid has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $53.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,338,000 after buying an additional 138,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,661,000 after buying an additional 255,851 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 8.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,357,000 after buying an additional 119,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 14,052.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,114,000 after buying an additional 777,516 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 42.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,937,000 after buying an additional 228,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

