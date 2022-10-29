Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth about $813,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 26.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 537,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,021,000 after buying an additional 26,487 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 126.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.9% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,957,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,080,000 after buying an additional 26,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -139.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

