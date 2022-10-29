Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 23,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.