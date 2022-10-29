B. Riley Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Great Ajax in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Great Ajax’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.44). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $195.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.77. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 324,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

