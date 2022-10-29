B. Riley Comments on Altus Power, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Altus Power in a report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altus Power’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altus Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMPS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Altus Power Price Performance

NYSE:AMPS opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 11.48 and a current ratio of 11.48.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,973,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 1,231.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after buying an additional 1,571,727 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altus Power by 18.9% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 247,897 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 470.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 328,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in Altus Power by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 309,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 166,166 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

