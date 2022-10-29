Barclays Lowers Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 8,200

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 8,900 ($107.54) to GBX 8,200 ($99.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.42% from the stock’s current price.

RKT has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($99.08) to GBX 7,050 ($85.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,900 ($83.37) to GBX 6,750 ($81.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($87.00) to GBX 7,600 ($91.83) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,516.67 ($90.82).

LON:RKT opened at GBX 5,678 ($68.61) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £40.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,336.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,400 ($65.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,824 ($82.46). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,187.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,252.47.

In related news, insider Mehmood Khan purchased 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,092 ($73.61) per share, with a total value of £14,559.88 ($17,592.90).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

