Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $7,910,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $415,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 429,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,254,000 after buying an additional 92,778 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on B shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of B stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $48.79.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.09 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

