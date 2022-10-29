Berenberg Bank Trims Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Target Price to GBX 37

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 49 ($0.59) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s previous close.
Resolute Mining Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of LON:RSG opened at GBX 11.10 ($0.13) on Thursday. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 10.05 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 26 ($0.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £122.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.47.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
