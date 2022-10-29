Berenberg Bank Trims Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Target Price to GBX 37

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 49 ($0.59) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s previous close.

Resolute Mining Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LON:RSG opened at GBX 11.10 ($0.13) on Thursday. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 10.05 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 26 ($0.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £122.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.47.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

