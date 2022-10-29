Biogen Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.20 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $284.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $285.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

