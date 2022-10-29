Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 78.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.16.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Black Knight had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

