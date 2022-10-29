BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Stock Position Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 637.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 429,486 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 278.4% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 174,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 128,268 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $964,000.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DSU opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.0705 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

