Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Blue Foundry Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $13.25 target price on the stock.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BLFY stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.