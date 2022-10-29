Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Blue Foundry Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $13.25 target price on the stock.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of BLFY stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.20.
Institutional Trading of Blue Foundry Bancorp
Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.