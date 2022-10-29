Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BA. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.47.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $143.84 on Thursday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after acquiring an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

