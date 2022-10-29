Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $192.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.47.

BA opened at $143.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $135,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

