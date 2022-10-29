Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $213.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

NYSE:BA opened at $143.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.84. Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Boeing by 833.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 11.2% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 11.5% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,290 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

