Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.47.

NYSE BA opened at $143.84 on Thursday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.70 and a 200-day moving average of $146.84. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

