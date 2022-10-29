BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s current price.

BOKF has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

Shares of BOKF opened at $108.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. BOK Financial has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $120.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.50.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.90%. BOK Financial’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $231,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 7,496.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 17,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

