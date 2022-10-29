Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Boot Barn in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

