Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in BOX by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in BOX by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth $8,419,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of BOX by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $344,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,342,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,538,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,790 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

